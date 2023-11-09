CWC Board Meeting will be held on November 15

The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will
begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room
(ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by
Zoom video teleconference.
The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. executive session in
ITECC 121 regarding personnel issues, including the president’s annual evaluation.
To join the ZOOM meeting use this link: https://cwc-edu.zoom.us/j/3078552162
Please mute your microphone when joining the meeting.
For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#
For the full agenda, click here.