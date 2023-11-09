More

    CWC Board Meeting will be held on November 15

    Sponsored by Central Wyoming College
    CWC Riverton Campus (County 10)

    The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will
    begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room
    (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by
    Zoom video teleconference.

    The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. executive session in
    ITECC 121 regarding personnel issues, including the president’s annual evaluation.

    To join the ZOOM meeting use this link: https://cwc-edu.zoom.us/j/3078552162
    Please mute your microphone when joining the meeting.
    For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

    For the full agenda, click here.

