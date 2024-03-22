CWC appoints Yeates as Dean of Business, Technology, Health & Safety

(Riverton, WY)– Central Wyoming College is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brittany Yeates as the new Dean of Business, Technology, Health & Safety (BTHS).

With more than 15 years of experience at CWC, Yeates brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to her new position.

“I’m so excited to have Brittany as our Dean,” says President Brad Tyndall. “I know she’ll do a wonderful job coordinating program development, overseeing faculty and staff, and fostering partnerships with the community and industry leaders.”

Since joining the college in 2008, she has been deeply committed to advancing student success and promoting excellence in education.

Excited for her new role, Yeates said she looks forward to helping the college continue to grow.

“I am honored to take on the role of Dean of BTHS and contribute to the continued growth and success of Central Wyoming College,” says Yeates. “I am also excited and committed to meeting the evolving needs of our students in order to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary for success.”

As the Dean of BTHS, Yeates will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of academic and workforce programs at Central Wyoming College.

“Brittany’s awareness and insight of academics, curriculum, community relations, communication, and leadership will be invaluable to this position,” says Dr. Kathy Wells, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Central Wyoming College.

Yeates holds a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, and Master of Arts from Southern New Hampshire University.

In addition to her academic achievements, she has been actively involved in the community, serving as President of the Riverton Volleyball Club and Central Wyoming College’s Athletics Booster Club.

“We are confident that Brittany’s leadership will help propel the BTHS division to new heights and further strengthen CWC’s position as a leading institution of higher learning,” adds Wells.

Yeates replaces Lynne McAuliffe, who will be training Yeates through the end of this school year. McAuliffe leaves the college with a long record of successes behind her including, the creation of the Teton Leadership Center and Bootstrap Collaborative, an entrepreneurial program to assist Fremont County residents with starting a business.

“Lynne brought so much to the college during her time here,” says Tyndall. “There are so many projects she created to help our students and is truly responsible for helping us grow and evolve over the years. She will truly be missed.”