Create some Fall memories in Fremont County this weekend!

Harvesting, raking, winterizing…it’s a busy time in Fremont County, but there’s always time for fun and recreation. This weekend might be a little light on the events, but I think everyone’s probably gearing up for next weekend’s busy Halloween week/weekend events! Take a look at County 10’s Halloween Events calendar, and you’ll see what I mean!

I’m really in my element during the Fall season…the days have been absolutely perfect! Listening to the crunch of leaves under my feet as I walk down some of the streets in town triggers memories of my childhood when we’d do running jumps into the big piles of leaves we’d rake up, sometimes taller than we were! I remember sometimes hitting Daylight Donuts really early in the morning before school, while the donuts were still warm. And I don’t know the exact year, but I do remember having to trick-or-treat in the snow (it had started snowing in September). I was so disappointed because I had to wear my big fluffy winter coat over my costume!

I work at the Riverton Museum in the afternoons (I can cross “time traveler” off my bucket list), and I love being able to take little trips back in time…looking through old photos, newspaper clippings, vintage movie slides, old yearbooks, and even a lot of old maps! Sometimes folks stop by to visit, and I get caught up in all of the stories (we have some fantastic storytellers here)! I think it’s awesome that folks took the time to write, draw/sketch, and take photos or movies to preserve their history in some way. After graduating from RHS in 1985, I’ve visited and lived in several big cities…but since being back home, I have had so many moments of gratefulness to have been born and raised in a small Wyoming town.

There’s no place like home to create memories, and that’s what we’re doing, every weekend! So many things to do here in Fremont County before that ol’ Wyoming winter weather sets in…get out and about in this fantastic Fall weather this weekend…be safe, and have fun!

On Friday…

It’s the Riverton vs. Warriors game tonight, and you can warm up with a nice bowl of chili! Frontier Academy hosts a Chili Dinner for CWC Foundation’s Abigale Ibach Memorial Equine Scholarship, tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Wolverine Field. It’s just $10 per bowl and includes a cornbread muffin, Fritos and water. They’ll be selling the chili until they run out! Can’t make it to the game? Visit the CWC Foundation website…for the designation of funds, click on “Tribute Gift” and indicate “In Memory of Abbi Ibach” or “to the Abigale Ibach Memorial Equine Scholarship.” For more information, call Frontier Academy at 307-851-8989. You can also watch the game on County 10’s YouTube channel, or listen on Jack FM 105.1.

Guest Chef Amber Doane will be at Liquid Courage Sports Bar & Grill in Lander this weekend, serving up two of her signature sandwiches…the Nashville Hot Chicken and Succulent Beef Chuck Roast w/ aus jus. Sounds delish! Both sandwiches come with kettle chips for $14.99 The beer specials are the Black Tooth Bomber Mountain, Hot Streak, and Saddle Bronc $1.75 each! Liquid Courage just opened at the beginning of this month; for more info, visit their Facebook page.

Get your thinking caps on and join the Riverton Elks for Trivia Night tonight (and every Friday night), starting at 7:00 p.m. Open to the public; come for dinner served by the VFW Ladies at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Riverton Elks Facebook page. (I recently went to my very first Trivia Night with my County 10 cronies, and it was a lot of fun!)

On Saturday…

Our Winter Farmers markets are still going on, so be sure to get out and buy up some of those delicious baked goods, pickles, jams, jellies, and more at the Riverton Saturday Market from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and the Lander Local Food Market at the Lander VFW from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Lander VFW. Get some awesome stuff for your holiday dinner tables!

Need a bike? Lander PD is having its annual Bike Auction today at 10:00 A.M. on Rodeo Drive (between the airport and the rodeo grounds). Be sure to bring cash (card processing will not be available). For more information, visit the LPD Facebook page or call 307-332-3401.

If you haven’t already, now is a good time to meet your State legislators! The Riverton Town Hall Meeting will be today at the Holiday Inn from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Senator Salazar, and Representatives Ottman and Penn will be here to take your questions and comments on issues ranging from crime/public safety to the higher gas/food prices, property tax reform, and the state budget. Find out what committees they’re on and what current legislations are on the table. For more information, follow the Facebook pages of Senator Salazar and Pepper Ottman WY HD 34.

Also in Riverton, tonight is a Riverton Paint & Create: “Breathe”, and these usually sell out, so sign up on their website! The fun starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Riverton Elks Lodge, 207 East Main Street. Your $35 ticket includes 2.5 hours of painting, a 16 x 20 stretched canvas to take home, your own easel to work on, plus paint, brushes, aprons, and help from the artist “so you can go home loving your new piece!” Always a lot of fun for a date night, or bring a group of friends! For more information, visit their Facebook page.

The Lander Art Center hosts The Literary Rug’s Open Mic Night tonight, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Street Bakery, 223 Lincoln Street. Storytellers, musicians, writers, comedians, etc.…anyone who wants to step into the spotlight and take the mic! Amp, mic, and speakers provided (if you need more equipment, bring it). Come for happy hour and appetizers…bring a friend! For more information, visit the Literary Rug’s Facebook page.

The CWC Music Department presents its Fall Choral Showcase tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center. Featuring the Handbell Choir and the CWC Collegiate Chorale. This concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit: cwc.edu, or CWC’s Facebook page.

Mark your calendars, and save the dates with the County 10 calendar!