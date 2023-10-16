Chili dinner this Friday to benefit Abigale Ibach Memorial Scholarship

Frontier Academy is hosting a chili dinner this Friday, October 20th. All proceeds will go to the Abigale Ibach Memorial Equine Scholarship through the Central Wyoming College Foundation.

The chili feed starts at 5:30 p.m. at Wolverine field and will run until sold out. For $10 you can enjoy a bowl of chili, a cornbread muffin, Fritos and a water.

To make a contribution directly to the scholarship, donors can visit the CWC Foundation website here. The Foundation reminds donors to indicate “In Memory of Abbi Ibach” or “to the Abigale Ibach Memorial Equine Scholarship.”

For more information, call Frontier Academy at 307-851-8989.