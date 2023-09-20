County 10 sports schedule Sept. 20-24

(Fremont County, WY) – One fall sport has already concluded, as high school golf wrapped with Riverton winning another state championship. For the rest of Fremont County high school sports, they are at the halfway point of the season.
Riverton football will host their homecoming game on Friday against Rawlins. Lander will challenge fifth-ranked Buffalo.
Volleyball has mostly conference play this week. The Lady Wolverines of Riverton will be off to Casper for the Casper Invite taking place at the Ford Wyoming Center. Ft. Washakie, Dubois, and Wind River will host matches this weekend.
Cross Country will be on the road. Lander, Riverton, and Wind River will participate in the unique Foxes and Hounds race in Cody. Team’s leading runners will be having to race from behind and play catch up.
Central Wyoming College will have more home events including volleyball and rodeo.
*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football and volleyball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.
Thursday
Football
High School Volleyball
- Lander at #5 Lyman 6 p.m.
- Ft. Washakie at Meeteetse 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
- Cody Foxes and Hounds
- Riverton, Lander, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County
Friday
Football
- Rawlins at Riverton (Homecoming) 6 p.m.
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Lander at #4 Buffalo 6 p.m.
- Riverside at St. Stephens
- Eagles forfeited the contest giving Riverside the win.
- #4 Dubois at #5 Farson-Eden 1 p.m.
- Wyoming Indian at Greybull 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball
- Dubois at Burlington 2 p.m.
- Wind River at Rocky Mountain 6 p.m.
- Casper Invite at Ford Wyoming Center
- Riverton vs Natrona County
- Riverton vs Laramie
- Riverton vs Worland
Swimming
- Lander Invite 4 p.m.
- Lander and Riverton will participate
College Volleyball
- Eastern Wyoming at Central Wyoming 7 p.m.
- Listen Live on Rustler Radio 88.1 F.M.
- Watch Live on YouTube
College Rodeo
- Central Wyoming College at Riverton
Saturday
Football
- Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain 2 p.m.
Volleyball
- Riverside at Dubois 1 p.m.
- Thermopolis at Wind River 1 p.m.
- Shoshoni at Greybull 2 p.m.
- Burlington at Wyoming Indian 3 p.m.
- St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian 5 p.m.
- Riverside at Ft. Washakie 5 p.m.
- Casper Invite
- Riverton vs TBD (based on results from Friday)
Cross Country
- Thermopolis Invite
- Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County
Girls Swimming
- Worland Invite
- Riverton will participate from Fremont County.
College Volleyball
- Laramie County Community College at Central Wyoming 2 p.m.
- Listen Live on Rustler Radio 88.1 F.M.
- Watch Live on YouTube
Womens College Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Western Wyoming 4:30 p.m.
College Cross Country
- Central Wyoming at Colorado Mountain College Open
College Rodeo
- Central Wyoming at Riverton
Sunday
- Central Wyoming College at Riverton