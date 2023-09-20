County 10 sports schedule Sept. 20-24

(Fremont County, WY) – One fall sport has already concluded, as high school golf wrapped with Riverton winning another state championship. For the rest of Fremont County high school sports, they are at the halfway point of the season.

Riverton football will host their homecoming game on Friday against Rawlins. Lander will challenge fifth-ranked Buffalo.

Volleyball has mostly conference play this week. The Lady Wolverines of Riverton will be off to Casper for the Casper Invite taking place at the Ford Wyoming Center. Ft. Washakie, Dubois, and Wind River will host matches this weekend.

Cross Country will be on the road. Lander, Riverton, and Wind River will participate in the unique Foxes and Hounds race in Cody. Team’s leading runners will be having to race from behind and play catch up.

Central Wyoming College will have more home events including volleyball and rodeo.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football and volleyball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Thursday

Football

#1 Big Piney at #4 Wind River 5 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook



High School Volleyball

Lander at #5 Lyman 6 p.m.

Ft. Washakie at Meeteetse 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Cody Foxes and Hounds Riverton, Lander, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County



Friday

Football

Rawlins at Riverton (Homecoming) 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Lander at #4 Buffalo 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M

Riverside at St. Stephens Eagles forfeited the contest giving Riverside the win.

#4 Dubois at #5 Farson-Eden 1 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Greybull 7 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Dubois at Burlington 2 p.m.

Wind River at Rocky Mountain 6 p.m.

Casper Invite at Ford Wyoming Center Riverton vs Natrona County Riverton vs Laramie Riverton vs Worland



Swimming

Lander Invite 4 p.m. Lander and Riverton will participate



College Volleyball

Eastern Wyoming at Central Wyoming 7 p.m. Listen Live on Rustler Radio 88.1 F.M. Watch Live on YouTube



College Rodeo

Central Wyoming College at Riverton

Saturday

Football

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Riverside at Dubois 1 p.m.

Thermopolis at Wind River 1 p.m.

Shoshoni at Greybull 2 p.m.

Burlington at Wyoming Indian 3 p.m.

St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian 5 p.m.

Riverside at Ft. Washakie 5 p.m.

Casper Invite Riverton vs TBD (based on results from Friday)



Cross Country

Thermopolis Invite Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County



Girls Swimming

Worland Invite Riverton will participate from Fremont County.



College Volleyball

Laramie County Community College at Central Wyoming 2 p.m. Listen Live on Rustler Radio 88.1 F.M. Watch Live on YouTube



Womens College Soccer

Central Wyoming at Western Wyoming 4:30 p.m.

College Cross Country

Central Wyoming at Colorado Mountain College Open

College Rodeo

Central Wyoming at Riverton

Sunday

Central Wyoming College at Riverton