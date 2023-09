(Riverton, WY) – Wyatt and Jerrad are back for their weekly Fremont County high school sports preview. They chat volleyball, cross country, girl’s swimming and a whole lot of prep football.

Additionally, Wyatt caught up with Riverton High School golf champion Parker Paxton and Head Coach Lars Flanagan.

Catch the County 10 Sports Podcast on all major podcast platforms or by playing it in the player below.

Advertisement