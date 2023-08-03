County 10 Meteorologist Dave Lipson recaps a “unique” season of Fremont County weather

(Fremont County, WY) – A record breaking winter led into a wild and wet spring and summer in Fremont County.

Former National Weather Service Meteorologist Dave Lipson provides updates daily County 10’s three radio stations; 97.5 The Brand, 105.1 JACK-FM, and KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM.

Dave stopped by KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ to give us a full rundown of weather events over the last couple of months and a look ahead to a cooler, wet August.

