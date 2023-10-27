County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 27, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Pine, Ian, 19, Riverton, Property Destruction, Resisting, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject who had been violent in the past; “When officers arrived on scene they heard breaking glass and saw an individual later identified as Ian Pine, 19 yoa from Riverton, running from the area. When they caught up with him he physically resisted arrest and continued to fight and resist at the station. Mister Pine was charged with Property Destruction for having broken a window at the residence ($200 value) Resisting Arrest and Minor Under the Influence”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PD Accident: W Sunset Drive, 7:45 AM, Available Narrative: “The Chevrolet was north bound on College view and attempted to make a right turn into the High School parking lot and slid on the slick street and struck the driver’s side of the school bus which was in the lot waiting to make a left turn onto College View. Large dent to the side of the bus and minor scratches to the front bumper of the Chevrolet. No injuries”

Theft: W Main Street, 10:30 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject was stealing movies; “Officers located the truck on the other side of town and identified Jessica Hardcastle, 32 yoa from Baker Montana as the suspect. She was cited for Shoplifting and issued a No Trespass notice for the victim business”

Missing Person: E Park Ave., 2:11 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their 53 year old sister was last seen a week ago, possibly heading to Denver; “A missing person report was taken and the 53 yoa woman’s name was placed into NCIC”

Resisting: Washington Ave., 9:30 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a group of 10-15 people were banging on vehicles and yelling in the area; “Officers responded to the area and a number of individuals ran in different directions. Andre Addison, 18 yoa from Riverton was apprehended and subsequently charged with MUI with a BAC of .223 and a 13 yoa Riverton girl was charged with Resisting/Interference. She was cited and released to her mother”