County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 26, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Burnett, Rosa, 39, Riverton, Child Endangerment, Available Narrative: RP advised of a couple fighting; “Both of those involved had been drinking for two days but there was no indication of a physical altercation. There was a nine year old boy present who was not in school and Rosa Burnett, 39 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Child Endangerment. Social services responded to the scene and with their approval the boy was later released to the custody of a relative”

Juvenile, 14, Failure to Appear County Warrant, No Narrative Available

Anderson, Mikayla, 24, Riverton, City Warrant for Failure to Pay, No Narrative Available

Hill, Corey, 30, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out on the sidewalk; “Corey Hill, 30 yoa from Riverton was contacted and when found to have an active Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear he was arrested”

Arthur, Robert, 33, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject hunched over on a couch behind a local business; “Robert Arthur, 33 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Assault: W Sunset Drive, 10:33 AM, Available Narrative: “A 17 yoa male punched a 16 yoa male and was cited for Simple Assault”

Agency Assist: Riverview Road, 5:43 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a driver going into oncoming traffic, almost going off roadway and almost hitting vehicles; “Assisted FCSO with a REDDI arrest”

Trespassing: N 2nd Street West, 11:39 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject at their front door trying to get in; “43 yoa male was found in a utility closet inside and was issued a No Trespass notice for the residence”

Loitering: E Main Street, 3:46 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of 3 subjects sleeping at the post office; three individuals were moved along

Loitering: E Main Street, 3:46 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject sleeping by the postal lockers; two individuals were moved along