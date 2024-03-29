County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 29, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Oldman, Norman, 61, Ethete, DWUI, DWUS, Open Container, Available Narrative: RP advised of a driver going slow and failing to maintain their lane; “Responding officer located a REDDI vehicle parked at a business with Norman Oldman, 61 yoa from Ethete sitting behind the wheel holding a can of Budweiser beer. Mister Oldman displayed obvious signs of alcohol impairment and failed field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for DWUI, DWUS and Open Container”

Weber, Fred, 51, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: RP advised someone tried to get in their car before leaving in another car; “Officers located the described vehicle a short while later and arrested Fred Weber, 51 yoa from Riverton for DWUI”

Bergemann-Phillips, Andrea, 44, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Officer contacted Andrea Bergemann-Phillips, 44 yoa from Riverton who was lying in a parking lot screaming and arrested her for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .248”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: W Park Ave. 7:13 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone stole a knife from their truck and also left behind a red and black bat; “Vehicle had been left unlocked – A report was taken”

Theft: N 2nd Eat Street, 7:43 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised softball equipment was stolen from their vehicle along with their license plate; “Theft occurred during the night of 3/27-28 and entry was gained via a broken taped over rear window. A bag full of softball gear was taken but was later found in an alley south of the residence. The bat was described as a red and black DeMarini brand valued at $500 that was later recovered (See R24-02264 above) which would indicate the same individuals were involved in both thefts. A report was taken and the missing plate was listed as stolen”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 10:13 AM, Available Narrative: “Deni Antelope, 46 yoa from Riverton was cited for shoplifting a $7.82 bottle of Fleischmann’s vodka and issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Hit and Run: N Federal Blvd., 9:45 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised he was struck by a vehicle; “42 yoa male advised he was walking through the parking lot when he was struck by a vehicle he could only describe as a white SUV and knocked to the ground. He said that as a result his hip hurt but he refused any medical treatment. A report was taken and officers will review video surveillance of the area to see if they can get any further information”