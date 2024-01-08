County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 8, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Miller, Mack, 63, County Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Hill, Lennox, 21, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol observed a dog running at large and in the process of returning it found out that it’s owner, Lennox Hill, 21 yoa from Riverton had a Fremont County arrest warrant for Failure To Appear and took him into custody”

Headley, Joshua, 33, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “JOSHUA HEADLEY, 33 yoa transient was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .199”

Antelope, John, 56, Pavillion, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying on the floor and refusing to leave; “John Antelope, 56 yoa from Pavillion, who had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion, was arrested for Trespassing”

Lajeunesse, Lance, 26, Riverton, Disturbance, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject refusing to leave; “Officers made contact with Lance Lajeunesse, 26 yoa from Riverton who was being loud and aggressive and, after he would not calm down, arrested him for Disturbance”

Dempster, Raimee, 25, Riverton, DWUI, Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol observed two vehicles parked after hours in a business a business lot and as he approached further observed a female carrying a box from the first vehicle and placing it into the second vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the box was full on liquor and the second vehicle was occupied by five juveniles in the 16 to 17 years of age range. The female driver of the first vehicle was identified as Raimee Dempster, 25 yoa from Riverton. Ms Dempster displayed obvious signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. She was subsequently arrested for DWUI and Furnishing Liquor to minors. The involved minors were released to their parents”

Juvenile, 15, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: RP advised of drunk and disorderly juveniles; “Responding officer found a 15 yoa Riverton girl who displayed obvious signs of intoxication and arrested after she was found to be in possession of a glass pipe which contained methamphetamine residue”

Keele, Natasha, 37, Riverton, Disturbance, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject drinking and causing problems; “Natasha Keele, 37 yoa from Riverton was arrested for creating a disturbance”

(Editor’s Note: The above call log arrest for Natasha Keele previously contained the narrative for the Juvenile arrest above. We apologize for the error.)

Advertisement

Brown, Colleen, 37, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a family fight; “While investigating this call it was learned that one of those involved, Colleen Brown, 37 yoa from Riverton had an active Fremont County warrant and she was arrested”

Killsenemy, Marion, 34, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Battery of a Police Officer, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying on the ground; “Responding officer observed Marion Killsenemy, 34 yoa from Riverton kicking the EMTs who were trying to assess her. She then kicked the responding officers and was arrested for Public Intoxication and Battery on a Police Officer”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Traffic Hazard: E Main Street, 8:37 AM, Available Narrative: “Trailer came off of an eighteen wheeler and was blocking both west bound lanes of traffic in the 100 block of East Main. Officers provided traffic control while the trailer was re-attached”

Controlled Substance (Marijuana): Available Narrative: “Martin Blackburn, 20 yoa from Fort Washakie was pulled over for a traffic violation and cited for Possession of Marijuana in the form of a THC vape pen and Driving While Under suspension”

Property Destruction: S 6th Street East, 6:00 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone broke the window out of her vehicle and tampered with the ignition; “The ignition had been tampered with in a possible attempt to start the vehicle without a key and another nearby vehicle had also been entered with no damage to it or theft. A report was taken”