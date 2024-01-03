County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 3, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Spoonhunter, Julian, 34, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject “wrapped in a blanket sleeping in a booth” and refusing to leave; “Responding officer contacted Julian Spoonhunter, 34 yoa from Lander and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Eagle, Laendra, 38, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a highly intoxicated subject who was actively drinking at one of the booths; “Leandra Eagle, 38 yoa from Riverton and Thomas Arthur, 40 yoa from Riverton were both arrested for Public Intoxication”

Arthur, Thomas, 40, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: see above

Mascarenaz, Yvette, 37, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject ringing heir doorbell and kicking the door; “Officer contacted Yvette Mascarenaz, 37 yoa from Riverton and arrested her on a Riverton Municipal warrant”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: E Fremont Ave., 10:28 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen truck; “A stolen report was taken on a black 2019 Dodge Ram pick-up truck Wyoming plate #10-t-3379 and it was entered into NCIC”

Stab/Gunshot: Riverview Road, 1:55 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that their boyfriend stabbed her brother; “report pending”

Welfare Check: Sycamore Drive, 8:26 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their neighbor was last seen at 1:30 PM; “A report was taken for the missing 75 yoa male who reportedly suffers from dementia and shortly after an alert was put out on him a citizen called and reported his whereabouts. Officers responded to that location and gave him a ride home;” click here to read more