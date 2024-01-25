County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 25, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Duran, Quinn, 32, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping in the snow; “EMS was called to the scene and Quinn Duran, 32 yoa from Saint Stephens refused medical treatment and was subsequently arrested for Public Intoxication”

Smith, Courtney, 31, Riverton, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer was aware of a Fremont County arrest warrant for Courtney Smith, 31 yoa from Riverton and went to her residence and took her into custody”

Morton, Melissa, 46, Lander, Bond Violation, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject that needed removed from a room; “The individual in question, Melissa Morton, 46 yoa from Lander, was arrested for violating conditions of her bond from a prior incident by drinking with a BAC of .145”

Smith, Gerald, 63, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: “Gerald Smith, 63 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined he had hit a 58 yoa household member in the head with a lamp causing a one inch laceration to the left side of her face. The victim refused medical treatment”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Agency Assist: Green Street, 2:37 AM Available Narrative: RPD assisted FCSO with a domestic abuse call