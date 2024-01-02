County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 2, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Spoonhunter, Brittany, 36, Ethete, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officers contacted Brittany Spoonhunter, 36 yoa from Ethete in regards to a possible earlier shoplifting incident and found that she had an active Fremont County arrest warrant and took her in to custody”

Piper, Aloysius, 56, Fort Washakie, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject who had already been trespassed before; “Officer contacted Aloysius Piper, 56 yoa from Fort Washakie inside the store and, after making several requests for him to leave which he ignored, arrested him for Trespassing”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: W Jefferson Ave., 10:17 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a report of a hostage situation involving two females and a male captor; “This was a scam. The victim had been texting with an unknown individual for two years and sending “her” money. Finally she claimed to being held hostage at an address in Riverton and needed more money before her “Captor” would let her go. The victim then drove to Riverton from Glenrock and found that the given address was a house which had long been abandoned. A report was taken”