County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 29, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Wempen, Ahren, 29, Riverton, Probation and Parole, Available Narrative: “At the request of Probation & Parole Ahren Wempen, 29 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a two day hold”

Miller, Nora, 45, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: “Nora Miller, 45 yoa from Riverton was the driver of a car which was stopped for expired plates. Routine checks produced an active Riverton city warrant for which she was taken into custody. Her passenger, Larry Schaller, 41 yoa from Riverton initially gave officers a false name. When his true identity was discovered it was found that he had two Fremont County warrants for which he was arrested and he was also charged with Interference for having provided a false name”

Schaller, Larry, 41, Riverton, 2 County Warrants, Interference, Available Narrative: See above

Juvenile, 17, Kinnear, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a juvenile subject whom they knew to have a warrant; “A 17 yoa boy from Kinnear was contacted and found to have a Fremont County arrest warrant for which he was taken into custody”

Blackburn, Shado, 28, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject carrying a stick while yelling at people after getting kicked out of a business; “Responding officers located Shado Blackburn, 28 yoa from Ethete and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Friday, Chauncey, 57, Ethete, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was refusing to leave; “Chauncey Friday, 57 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Trespassing as he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion”

Walker, Cole, 24, Riverton, Battery, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised someone was just kicked in the head; “Cole Walker, 24 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Battery after it was determined he had kicked a 32 yoa male victim in th head inflicting a one and a half inch gash to his forehead. Mister Walker also had an active Fremont County warrant”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 11:28 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen gaming system; report pending

Vandalism: N Federal Blvd., 1:10 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their vehicle was vandalized; “Words and images were painted on the victim’s vehicle some time during the night while he was inside the business working. A report was taken”

Trespassing: S Broadway Ave., 1:19 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of “transients” in the building; “Report pending but involvements show that a 39 yoa female was issued a No Trespass notice for that location”

Weapon Offense: Big Horn Drive, 9:02 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an accidental discharge of a firearm through a window; “Drew Lamoureux, 32 yoa from Riverton was cited for Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits when it was found that he had picked up a loaded Sig Sauer P365 pistol in a careless manner causing it to discharge with the bullet going out the window”