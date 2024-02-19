County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 19, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Buffalo, Dennis, 25, Riverton, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: “At the request of Probation & Parole Dennis Buffalo 25 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a two day hold”

Lopez-Domingo, Mauricio, 70, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject urinating in front of the store; “Mauricio Lopez-Domingo 70 yoa from Riverton was located nearby and matched the given description. Routine check for wants produced an active Fremont County arrest warrant for which he was taken into custody”

Whiteplume, Allen, 38, Arapahoe, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping in the bathroom; “Officer located Allen Whiteplume 38 yoa from Arapahoe as described and arrested him for Trespassing as he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion”

Bell, Dawn, 43, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised there was an intoxicated subject banging on doors; “Responding officer located Dawn Bell, 43 yoa from Riverton as described in the initial call and arrested her for Public Intoxication”

Gould, Perry, 19, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who walked into their house; “Officers located Perry Gould 19 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

C’Bearing, Dudley, 37, For Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the lobby; “Dudley C’Bearing, 37 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .123”

Antelope, John, 56, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject refusing to leave; “John Antelope, 56 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .142”

Eagle, Clement, 51, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the lobby; “Clement Eagle, 51 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .150”

Bigmedicine, Doug, 46, Ethete, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer made contact with Doug Bigmedicine, 46 yoa from Ethete and arrested him on an active Riverton Municipal warrant”

Lonebear, Austin, 29, Arapahoe, Strangulation, Available Narrative: RP advised of a male subject fighting with a female subject; “Officers arrived on scene and after talking with those involved arrested Austin Lonebear, 29 yoa from Arapahoe for strangulation of a 32 yoa female family member”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: S 3rd Street East, 9:38 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a hit and run; “Victim vehicle is a blue 2006 Dodge Charger with a cracked front grill. Officers were unable to contact the owner and left a note on his windshield to contact the PD for further”

Assault: Maple Lane, 2:41 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they were beat up and needed medical assistance; “A report was taken from the 29 yoa victim and injuries consistent with her version of events were noted. The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital and a citation was prepared to be served on the suspect when she is next contacted”

Theft: E Main Street, 12:27 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an attempted theft; “At the request of the business owner a No Trespass notice has been prepared to be served on the 46 yoa male when he is next contacted”

Hit and Run: W Main Street, 7:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle that struck the fence across from Arby’s; “A suspect and vehicle are listed in the involvements but the report itself is pending”

Vandalism: N Hill Street, 2:31 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of multiple vehicles with eggs all over them; “Officer on patrol found an empty 60 count egg box and in checking the area located numerous vehicles which had been egged and is currently in the process of trying to contact the vehicle owners”

Theft: S Federal Blvd., 9:22 AM, Available Narrative: “Bradley Woody, 22 yoa from Riverton attempted to skip out on a $16.20 breakfast bill and was cited for Petty Larceny”

Trespassing: N Broadway Ave., 7:17 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a passed out subject bleeding from the foot and vomiting blood; subject “refused EMS and was issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”