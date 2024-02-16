County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 16, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

White, Anetony, 54, Riverton, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: “Officers assisted Probation & Parole with a search of a residence after which Anetony White, 54 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) Third subsequent offence when that substance along with drug paraphernalia was found in his residence”

Headley, Mary, 24, Kinnear, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject refusing to leave; “Mary Headley, 21 yoa from Kinnear was arrested for Public Intoxication and issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Piper, Aloysius, 56, Riverton, Public Intoxication, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a passed out subject urinating on themselves in the dining room, “Responding officer found Aloysius Piper, 56 yoa from Riverton as described and arrested him for Public Intoxication. Mister Piper also had a Fremont County arrest warrant for failure to appear which was served on him”

Castor, Preston, 23, Sundance, NCIC Warrant out of South Dakota, Available Narrative: “Preston Castor, 23 yoa from Sundance was stopped for a traffic violation and routine checks for wants revealed an active NCIC warrant out of South Dakota for his arrest for Probation Violation and he was taken into custody”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana): E Main Street, 8:00 PM, Available Narrative: “Report pending with one arrest shown in the involvements” but no name given in report