County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 15, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Bell, Clayton, 32, Ethete, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “A city warrant was served on Clayton Bell, 32 yoa from Ethete in Riverton Municipal Court”

Duran, Antonio, 41, Arapahoe, City Warrant, Available Narrative: “A Riverton City warrant was served on Antonio Duran, 41 yoa from Arapahoe in Riverton City Court”

Burnett, Vincent, 34, Riverton, Felony Strangulation, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects fighting; “Responding officer located the two and arrested Vincent Burnett, 34 yoa from Riverton for Felony Strangulation of a family member after it was determined he had choked a 42 yoa family member. Mister Burnett also had an active Fremont County warrant for a prior domestic battery incident and a Converse County warrant”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Citizen Assist: W Park Ave., 12:45 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a scam involving a baby grand piano and bitcoin; “Offered to sell the RP a baby grand piano for $1,950. RP scammed them back to obtain as much information as possible and then relayed the information to the Police. A report was taken and the information was forwarded to the reportfraud.ftc.gov website and no funds were ever exchanged”