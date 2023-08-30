County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – August 28/29

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Bell, Janelle, 28, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: Bell was observed by the RP to be sitting on and falling off of a retaining wall several times before RPD made contact

Juvenile, 13, MUI, Available Narrative: Juvenile was observed by RP urinating on sidewalk before contact was made; later recorded a BAC of .239

Dodge, Darilyne, 38, Arapahoe, DWUI, Vehicle Larceny, Available Narrative: RP called to report they believed they were driving behind a car which had been reported stolen out of Lander; when Bell was stopped she displayed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests

Birdshead, Blaze, 29, Ethete, 2 County Warrants, No Further Narrative Available

Littlefield, Lester, 37, Riverton, 2 City Warrants, Available Narrative: “Littlefield was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for a minor traffic violation and routine checks found two Riverton City warrants for his arrest and he was taken into custody.”

Fields, Johny, 42, Riverton, City Warrant, No Further Narrative Available

Walker, Cole, 24, Saint Stephens, Criminal Entry, County Warrant, Available Narrative: Walker was found sleeping in the RP’s vehicle, then was discovered to have a County warrant

Juvenile, 15, Riverton, MUI, Interference, Resisting Arrest, Disturbance, Available Narrative: Two separate incidents; when RPD first made contact the juvenile she resisted arrest/threw her shoes at the officers and later recorded a .162 BAC; juvenile later tried to leave home with a knife after being returned, where she displayed “disruptive conduct” and resisted arrest once more

Jorgenson, Warren, 56, Lander, Riverton Warrant, Available Narrative: RP stated Jorgenson asked for a cigarette and responded with profanity when he said “no”

Fightingbear, Jeremiah, 24, Arapahoe, County Warrant, No Further Narrative Available

Spoonhunter, Brittany, 35, Arapahoe, City Warrant, No Further Narrative Available

Warren, Loni, 42, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: See Simple Assault call below in next section

Haworth, Sarah, 19, Pavillion, County Warrant, Available Narrative: Turned self in

Juvenile, 15, Riverton, Available Narrative: “(Juvenile) had been signed as a runaway fled when approached by officers and had to be chased and tackled to the ground. He was subsequently charged with resisting arrest, possession of tobacco and possession of marijuana and he was also in possession of a fixed blade knife while on school grounds.”

Brown, John, 70, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: Subject was found passed out on side of road and later recorded a .190 BAC

Torres, Antonio, 33, Riverton, 4 County Warrants, Available Narrative: Torres turned himself in to RPD

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Loitering: Federal Blvd., 10:50 AM, Available Narrative: Group of subjects were going back and forth between an alley and a drive through asking customers for money; subjects were moved along

Stab/Gunshot: N Federal Blvd., 4:47 PM, Available Narrative: “Officers arrived on scene and found a 23 yoa male with a stab wound to his lower right abdomen. After interviewing witness’ and those involved they found that the 23 yoa stabbing victim and been shooting a 33 yoa female numerous times with an airsoft rifle at close range and when he wouldn’t stop she stabbed him in the abdomen causing a wound that was later determined to be superficial. The female had evidence of numerous airsoft hit on her body. Investigation continues.”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 1:09 PM, Available Narrative: Subject entered a store through the back entrance, refused to leave, and was later contacted and served a no trespass notice for that business

Theft Bicycle: Spire Drive, 3:09 PM, Available Narrative: RP stated two juveniles stole his bike; report pending

Intoxication: E Fremont Ave., 6:07 PM, Available Narrative: RP Reported that the subject was sitting on her porch, knocking on the door, then made her way to her backyard; subject was moved along

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Forest Drive, 7:30 PM, Available Narrative: Subject was passed out in grass and later moved along

Vandalism, Eagle Drive, 6:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP stated front and back locks were broken and that jewelry was missing from inside; report pending

Hit and Run; N Federal Blvd., 9:22 AM, No Further Narrative Available

Simple Assault: City Park, 11:50 AM, Available Narrative: Three individuals were cited for battery after RPD received reports of them kicking a 43-year-old victim; those individuals were Riana Sittingeagle (44, Riverton), Joshua Headley (33), and Loni Warren (42, Riverton)

Theft/Shoplifting: N Federal Blvd., 8:05 AM, Available Narrative: Jubelle Hebah was cited for shoplifting a $7.99 bottle of alcohol and was issued a no trespass from the business

Trespassing: N Federal BLvd., 8:48 AM, Available Narrative: Subject was issued a no trespass notice

Possession of a Controlled Substance: W Sunset Drive, 9:29 AM, Available Narrative: 15-year-old cited for possession of marijuana

Trespassing: W Park Ave., 9:06 PM, Available Narrative: Subject was asked to leave RP’s property by the RP; RPD later made contact and issued subject a no trespass

Theft: E Jackson Ave., 6:43 AM, Available Narrative: Several items stolen from unlocked vehicle