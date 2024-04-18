County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 17, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Johnson, Emily, 25, Riverton, Domestic Assault, Available Narrative: RP advised of a family fight; “Emily Johnson, 25 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Assault for having slapped, hit and bitten an 80 yoa family member”

Surrell, John, 57, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject they were unable to wake up; “John Surrell, 57 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Chingman, Matthew, 28, Fort Washakie, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “Matthew Chingman, 28 yoa from Fort Washakie called from the hospital and advised there was a warrant for his arrest. Responding officers took Mister Chingman into custody on an active Riverton Municipal warrant”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Circumstance: Eagle Drive, 11:15 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of squatters who vandalized an apartment; “Apartment, which is in the process of being renovated, had accidentally been left unsecured and as a result subjects gained entry and left cigarette butts and sprayed graffiti inside. A report was taken and the property was secured”

Assault: N Federal Blvd., 11:47 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who assaulted an employee; “Tayanna Shoyo, 27 yoa from Fort Washakie was cited for assault and trespassed from the involved business after it was determined she had slapped a store employee”