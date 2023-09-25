County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – September 25, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; RP – Reporting Party, REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; UTL – Unable To Locate

Lander Police Department Arrests:

Grant, Damon, 38, Fort Washakie, LPD Warrant, No Narrative Available

Chingman, Matthew, 27, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, No Narrative Available

Amboh, Justin, 29, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Shoplifting, No Narrative Available

Runsclosetolodge, Winter, 34, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: kids at City Park advised the subject said he “had Fentanyl and a bottle of bourbon and was asking to have sex with the kids”

Friday, Stormy, 36, Arapahoe, DUI, No Narrative Available

Bell, Lawrencetta, 40, Kinnear, FCSO Warrant, No Narrative Available

Chingman, Matthew, 27, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, No Narrative Available (2nd incident separate from above)

Lander Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Unlawful Burn: Jefferson Street, 8:50 AM, Available Narrative: subject was contacted and warned; fire was extinguished

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: N 3rd Street, 11:57 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject chased him and his brother with a cattle prod; under investigation

Criminal Entry: Jefferson Street, 12:59 PM, Available Narrative: incident happened at the middle school; under investigation

PD Accident: Main Street, 12:53 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their son hit a truck; 16 year old juvenile was cited for no valid Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Lanes

MIP/MUI: Wood Street, 6:42 PM, Available Narrative: 15 year old juvenile cited for MUI

Theft: Spriggs Drive, 2:36 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a woman took 3-4 packages from her porch; packages later discovered scattered all over the sidewalk on Black Blvd., returned to owner

Juvenile Problem: S 9th Street, 5:27 PM, Available Narrative: two 13 year old juveniles were caught putting aboard with nails sticking out of it on on the street; subjects contacted and warned