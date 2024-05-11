14th annual Challenge for Charities has kicked-off

Join us in participating in the 14th Annual Challenge for Charities by donating today through July 10!

Learn about the 52 participating nonprofits on our website. We want to share about a few local organizations doing great work throughout Lander.

Help for Health Hospice

Help for Health Hospice is the only non-profit hospice organization in Fremont County.

We continue to deliver end-of-life care to those whose insurance does not cover the total cost of care delivery. We depend on the generosity of donors, like C4C to fill this financial gap. We deliver hospice services in the patient’s home if they choose, so they can remain where they are most comfortable. Additionally, we have the only in-patient hospice facility in the county. Thank you for finding us worthy of your donations.

Lander Care & Share Food Bank

The Lander Care & Share Food Bank will use Challenge for Charities funds to make bulk food purchases to support the nearly 2,000 community members we feed per month. Your contribution will help alleviate food insecurity in Fremont County!

Academy of the Winds

Academy of the Winds is more than just an educational facility, we are a community dedicated to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow. Our holistic approach seamlessly integrates academic rigor with practical life skills, ensuring each child realizes their full potential. From preschool through 6th grade, our tailored curriculum immerses students in hands-on activities such as cooking, sewing, outdoor education, woodworking, and beyond, preparing them for success both inside and beyond the classroom. We instill the importance of education being a lifelong pursuit of knowledge.

We are embarking on an exciting new phase of growth, introducing 7th and 8th grades in Fall 2024. Your support through Challenge For Charities will directly enhance our capacity to provide essential resources. Your contributions will furnish our expanding middle school with vital materials, furniture, and curriculum, while also facilitating the renovation of our garage into a dynamic space for activities such as shop, art, PE, and more. These donations will help further our goal of reimagining education for children in Fremont County.

Sinks Canyon Conservancy

Who Is Sinks Canyon Conservancy?

Established in 1997, we are an organization that promotes and supports scientific, educational, and cultural programs and projects in and around Sinks Canyon, Fremont County, Wyoming. We receive, administer, and disburse funds for tax-exempt charitable, educational, scientific, literary, cultural, recreation, and historic purposes. We collaborate with Fremont County School District #1, Wyoming Game and Fish, Shoshone National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, Popo Agie Conservation District, Wyoming State Forestry, and National Outdoor Leadership School.

What We Do:

We provide oversight and account responsibilities for the Sinks Canyon State Park (SCSP) Visitor Center. We have contributed to numerous projects within SCSP such as interpretive signage, resource guides, educational curriculum, and programming. We have also helped fund scientific studies, such as dye tests in the Popo Agie River, post-fire soil stabilization, and revegetation projects. 2023 was our first year participating in the Lander Community Foundation’s Challenge for Charities. With your donations, we were able to help purchase an augmented reality sandbox that simulates watershed dynamics located at SCSP Visitor Center.

What We Need:

This year, we would like to help SCSP fund a three-dimensional scaled topographic map to be on display in the Visitor’s Center. With increasing visitation to SCSP, this map will have all of the trails of Sinks Canyon; both inside the state park and those trails in the Shoshone National Forest, including the trail to Popo Agie Falls. Visitors will be able to orient themselves with the trails and determine if they are up for the elevational differences that they may encounter on those trails.

Your generous gifts will be enjoyed by both local Sinks Canyon users, as well as the visitors we have to the local area.

Anam Cara Caregiving

Anam Cara Caregiving: Elevating Seniors with Joy, Compassion, and Quality of Life

Step into the heartwarming world of Anam Cara Caregiving, where every day is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of seniors who want to stay home but need extra support. Since setting sail in 2019, Anam Cara has been a beacon of light, offering not just care but genuine companionship to our beloved elders in Lander.

At Anam Cara, we believe in the power of human connection – the kind that warms the

soul and fosters deep bonds. Our crew of caregivers is more than just professionals; they’re friends, confidants, and cherished companions to our seniors. From sharing stories over a cup of tea to lending a helping hand with daily tasks, we’re here to ensure that each moment is filled with heartfelt embraces and genuine warmth.

Our range of services is designed to cater to the unique needs of each individual. Anam

Cara Caregiving offers a comprehensive range of services, including but not limited to:

Personal Care Assistance

Companionship and Socialization

Meal Preparation and Nutrition Support

Medication Management

Light Housekeeping

Transportation and Errands

Respite Care for Family Caregivers

As a 501(c)3 since 2021, we’re thrilled to announce our participation in the Challenge for Charities fundraiser. It’s a chance for our community to come together and support our mission of spreading love and compassion to seniors in need. Anam Cara uses fundraiser dollars to cut the cost of care and increase affordability and accessibility to the community. We rely on community support to do what we do best.

For more information about Anam Cara Caregiving, visit us at www.accwyo.org.

Support our mission during the Challenge for Charities by donating here. Choose Anam Cara Caregiving for your donation.

If you choose to join us in the 14th annual C4C fundraiser, fill out a donor form and designate your contribution to the organizations you want to support.

Mail a check payable to Lander Community Foundation, PO Box 1131, Lander, WY 82520 by July 10. Or donate online.

Email us at [email protected] or call 307-438-9247 if you have any questions.

Thank you in advance for supporting Lander’s nonprofits!