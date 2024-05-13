In loving memory, Timothy Girten

Timothy Girten of Lander, Wyoming passed away suddenly in Casper, Wyoming at the age of 80. On May 7, 2024.

He worked extensively as a mechanic for Western Nuclear in Jeffrey City, Wyoming, Husky Truck Stop, Constructions and then retired with Fremont County School District #1 bus barn.

He loved his family, playing on his guitar, hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors. He also served in the United States Army.

Tim was married to Hilda Girten, who preceded him in death (2018).

He is survived by sisters, Margie (Mike) Glick and kids of California, Pigeon Littletree of New Mexico; children, Troy of Lander, Inge (John) of Hudson, Steve of Lander, Tim (Gena) of Loveland, Colorado; grandchildren, Makayla, Joce, Kyle, Kody; step grandson, Lance (who preceded him in death; great-grandchild, Maylee.

Celebration of Life at a later date.

