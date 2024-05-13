In loving memory, Laurel Ridgeway

Laurel Pat (St. John) Ridgeway passed away Saturday May 4, 2024 due to complications of her illness. Laurel was born February 3, 1950 to the wonderful surprise of her parents James and Mildred (Lockard) St. John in Lander, Wyoming. Laurel grew up with 3 older siblings Barbie, Hank and Burt who spoiled her to no end. She also had a brother James who passed away as an infant. Laurel became a proud aunt starting at the young age of "two" to many nieces and nephews in which she shared in attending Lander schools with and graduating from FCVHS with the class of 1968. She then went off to college at Riverton CWC. Laurel became a mom to her son Jaime. They would later be joined in marriage to David A. Ridgeway who passed away in November 2022. Laurel is survived by her son James T. St. John, sister in-law's Ethelyn St. John and Cindy (Tony) Sparks. Laurel was preceded in death by her love & husband David, parents James and Mildred, her sister Barbara, brothers James, Henry and Burt and her sister in-laws Marilyn and Carol. Laurel was a triple great aunt to many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss her adventurous and playful way. Dearly missed by cousins, friends and those who had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know her. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will take place in July. Laurel loved her pets, please consider donating to an animal rescue organization of your choice or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in memory of Laurel.