In loving memory, Judith E. Boller

Judith E. Boller passed away peacefully at home on Friday May 10, 2024 surrounded by her

family. Judith was born January 7, 1945 to Sherman E. Adams and Helen Moon in Lander, WY. She attended Fremont County Vocational High School, class of 1963 and then the University of WY graduating with her Bachelor degree in Education. She taught elementary school periodically throughout her life, but spent the majority of her time raising her family and volunteering. Judi enjoyed reading books, gardening, feeding and watching the birds in her yard. She loved volunteering at the thrift store and taking home treasures. Her favorite spot was Sinks Canyon State Park, especially The Rise. She was a long time dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women of Faith.



Judi was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Alice Ruth Adams. She is survived by her children Mathew Boller, Michael (Charity) Boller, John (Michelle) Boller; Grandchildren Abigail Boller, Alexi Boller, Cameron Quesenberry, Tysen Boller; Great-Grandchildren Paxton and Junior and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Special family friend Vergie Brannan and many other friends, neighbors and community members.

Celebration of Life for Judi will be held Thursday, May 16th, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church of Lander, with food and fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to First United Methodist Church, 262 North 3rd St., Lander, WY 82520.

