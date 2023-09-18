County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – September 18, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; RP – Reporting Party, REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; UTL – Unable To Locate

Lander Police Department Arrests:

Juvenile, 16, Lander, MUI, Battery, No Narrative Available

Stacey, Matthew, 54, For Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject was passed out in the bushes behind the business

Eagleroad, Evander, 32, Shoshoni, FCSO/LPD Warrants, No Narrative Available

Lander Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Traffic Offense: Rodeo Drive, 4:50 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that a vehicle was spinning cookies around the rodeo arena; UTL

Vandalism: Fremont Street, 4:50 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that juvenile was hacking at a tree with an axe; UTL

Theft: Lincoln Street, 5:05 PM, Available Narrative: Unknown suspect took approximately 9 railroad ties

Criminal Mischief: S 2nd Street, 9:04 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that 2 juveniles took two traffic cones from the construction zone; juveniles were contacted, returned cones

Theft: S 9th Street, 2:15 PM, Available Narrative: Unknown suspect entered unlocked vehicle and took ar of coins and a knife

Theft: Main Street, 6:35 PM, Available Narrative: Known suspect took lighters from the store and left; UTL; will follow up

Traffic Offense: Popo Agie Street, 7:21 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that side by side was racing through the area and went past her house several times; RP yelled at them to slow down but they keep coming back; UTL