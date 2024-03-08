County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – March 8, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

LPD Arrests:

Holden, Wesley, 46, Upton, LPD warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a physical altercation between two subjects; “fight unfounded, verbal only”

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Drug Use: Jefferson Street, 11:31 AM, Available Narrative: Under Investigation

Drug Use: Sweetwater Street, 1:07 PM, Available Narrative: Under Investigation