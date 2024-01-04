County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – January 4, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

None

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Amoretti Street, 6:14 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised there were multiple people with guns outside their residence who had come for their car; “unfounded; only deer tracks found around house”