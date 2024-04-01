County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – April 1, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.
LPD Arrests:
- Whiteman, Jordan, 38, Riverton, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none
- Silva, Luis, 38, Lander, Public Intoxication, Theft, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who stole chips
- Goggles, Linda, 46, Ethete, Possession of Stolen Property, INterference, No Driver’s License, Available Narrative: RP advised they believed they located generator that was taken from their job site
- Bell, Clement, 51, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject making threats
- Smith, Matthew, 32, Kinnear, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: One RP advised the subject took their car keys, another RP advised of an intoxicated subject kicking their door and demanding to be let in
LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:
- Theft: Pushroot Court, 9:03 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen packages
- Vandalism: S 9th Street, 9:10 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of busted vehicle windows
- Theft: Clinchard Ave., 10:17 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen packages
- Burglary: Main Street, 8:32 AM, Available Narrative: Under investigation
- Vandalism: Amoreti Street, 8:17 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their truck hood was spray painted; unknown suspects
- Vandalism: Main Street, 3:32 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a broken apartment window