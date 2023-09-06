County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – September 4/5

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Arrests:

Guerra, Luis, 26, Shoshoni, Reckless Driving, No Available Narrative

Prins, Danielle, 28, Lander, DWUI, No Available Narrative

Seamons, Brian, 51, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance Warrant, No Available Narrative

Thomas, Chad, 45, Dubois, Aggravated Assault and Battery, No Available Narrative

Yellowplume, Windyboy, 23, Riverton, Contempt of Court, No Available Narrative

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Search and Rescue: Nearest town Lander, 11:42 AM, Available Narrative: SOS activation with RP advising that a male in a party of 5 broke his ribs; subjects medevacked without incident

Agency Assist: Riverton, 12:58 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted WRPD with RP who stated they were carjacked

Hit and Run: North Federal Blvd., Riverton, 1:07 PM, No Narrative Available

Traffic Offense: Pavillion, 1:47 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that a silver Dodge was spinning cookies in the rodeo arena and other areas throughout the town

Search and Rescue: Sinks Canyon Road, Lander, Available Narrative: 17-year-old crossed the river and was unable to get back; SAR was able help her without incident

Search and Rescue: Nearest town Lander, 4:17 PM, Available Narrative: Click here

Fire Department Assist: Little Valley Court, Riverton, 3:46 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised the field behind their house was on fire

PD Accident: Burma Road, Riverton, 2:55 AM, Available Narrative: Vehicle vs Cow

Additional Information Provided by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 96 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 163 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 74 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 5 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 1 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

18 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 2 Driving While Under The Influence, 8 other alcohol related charges, 1 felony charge, and 35 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 178 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 176 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 2 inmates are being housed out of the facility.