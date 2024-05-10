More

    Wyoming Indian High School celebrated college signings Tuesday

    Vince Tropea
    Students perform an Honor Song to celebrate the college signing day. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Ethete, WY) – Wyoming Indian High School seniors officially signed to the colleges of their choice this past Tuesday, May 7, and staff/students showed up to celebrate and give their support.

    The following 15 students were recognized at the ceremony hosted by WIHS Counselor Hyrum Booth (with an additional two who were unable to attend):

    • Central Wyoming College: Jurnee Headley, Kylaya Spoonhunter, Kylee Sankey, Naroy Willow and Evie Sage
    h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    • University of Wyoming: America Oldman and Eliana Underwood
    h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    • Casper College: Lailoni Tindall and A’Lea Sanchez
    h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    • Sheridan College: Lariah Timbana and Cedar Smith
    h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    • Black Hills State University: Cassandra Iron Cloud
    h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    • Montana State University: Roberta Whiteplume and Maggie Smith (absent)
    h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
    • Haskell Indian Nations University: Shye Killsontop, Deja’ Felter and Camellia Brown (absent)
    h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    Teryn Martel, Dionne Ferris and Elianna Duran also signed athletic scholarships the following day, which you can read about in the County 10 Sports section.

    Congratulations and good luck in college, Chiefs!

    h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
