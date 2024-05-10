Wyoming Indian High School celebrated college signings Tuesday

(Ethete, WY) – Wyoming Indian High School seniors officially signed to the colleges of their choice this past Tuesday, May 7, and staff/students showed up to celebrate and give their support.

The following 15 students were recognized at the ceremony hosted by WIHS Counselor Hyrum Booth (with an additional two who were unable to attend):

Central Wyoming College: Jurnee Headley, Kylaya Spoonhunter, Kylee Sankey, Naroy Willow and Evie Sage

University of Wyoming: America Oldman and Eliana Underwood

Casper College: Lailoni Tindall and A’Lea Sanchez

Sheridan College: Lariah Timbana and Cedar Smith

Black Hills State University: Cassandra Iron Cloud

Montana State University: Roberta Whiteplume and Maggie Smith (absent)

Haskell Indian Nations University: Shye Killsontop, Deja’ Felter and Camellia Brown (absent)

Teryn Martel, Dionne Ferris and Elianna Duran also signed athletic scholarships the following day, which you can read about in the County 10 Sports section.

Congratulations and good luck in college, Chiefs!