County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – October 26, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Causey, Parris, 30, Casper, 2 Counts of Cruelty to Animals, No Narrative Available

Cousineau, Brandon, 25, Riverton, Domestic Battery, No Narrative Available

No Ear, Coburn, 43, Riverton, DWUI, Interference with a Peace Officer, No Interlock Device, DWUS, No Narrative Available

Walthers, Jeremiah, 43, Cheyenne, Probation Revocation, No Narrative Available

Woody, Jacob, 38, Gillette, Failure to Appear Warrant, No Narrative Available

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: Tunnel Hill Road, Pavillion, 11:09 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised that someone tried set his car on fire; “small fire appeared to have been started in a junk car, no property damage”

Vandalism: E Monroe Ave., Riverton, 12:29 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that their mail box was torn off; unknown suspects

Suspicious Vehicle: Highway 287, Lander, 4:00 PM, Available Narrative: Click here for story

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 48 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 15 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 0 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

12 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 1 Driving While Under The Influence, 2 other alcohol related charges, 0 felony charges, and 0 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 134 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 130 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, O are on home detention out of the facility, and 4 inmates are being housed out of the facility.