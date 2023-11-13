County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – November 13, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

FCSO Arrests:

Bell, Rhiannon, 41, Lander, Contempt of Court Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Cooper, Raymond, 38, Riverton, Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects fighting

Corron, Kenny, 28, Arapahoe, Pennsylvania Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Monroe, Kaytlyn, 24, Arapahoe, DWUI, Available Narrative: None

Montgomery, Chad, 32, Lander, DWUI, Available Narrative: None

Niemeyer, Jason, 31, Riverton, Interference with a Peace Office, Use of a Controlled Substance, Available Narrative:

Robertson, Colton, 28, Fort Washakie, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects attempting gain entrance into a residence; Alec Rowan and Colton Robertson arrested

Rowan, Alec, 19, Fort Washakie, Possession of Controlled Substance, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects attempting gain entrance into a residence; Alec Rowan and Colton Robertson arrested

Sittingeagle, Nellie, 39, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Taylor, Tuff, 19, Shoshoni, Hot Springs County Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Underwood, Natasha, 27, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative:None

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fatal Accident: Dutch Ed Lane, Lander, 7:01 AM, Available Narrative: Read here

REDDI: Highway 20/26, Casper, 7:40 AM, Available Narrative: REDDI report resulted in the vehicle being stopped in Natrona County by the NCSO

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 96 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 141 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 74 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 10 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 3 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 1 of them reporting property damage.

28 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 6 Driving While Under The Influence, 7 other alcohol related charges, 3 felony charges, and 32 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 149 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 147 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 2 inmates are being housed out of the facility.