County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office March 7, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Aldrich, Kevin, 72, Laramie, Court Ordered Arrest, Available Narrative: none

Brown, Charlene, 25, Riverton, Natrona County Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Brown, Vincent, 45, Riverton, DWUI, Warrants for Probation Revocation and Protection Order Violation, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Animal Problem: Webbwood Road, Riverton, 2:31 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a dog that killed some chickens

Traffic Hazzard: Highway 789, Riverton, 4:54 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a truck driving on its rim

PD Accident: County Acres Road, Riverton, 5:45 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle in a fence and that it appeared two vehicles collided, with the subjects arguing

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 42 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 21 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 2 times.

Advertisement

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 1 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 1 of them reporting property damage.

12 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 1 Driving While Under The Influence, 5 other alcohol related charges, 2 felony charges, and 15 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 163 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 159 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 4 inmates are being housed out of the facility.