County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office March 25, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Brown, Ben, 45, St. Stephens, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fire Dept. Assist: Highway 789, 4:26 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a grass fire that moved to a house; FCSO assisted RFD and MVFD

Ambulance/Medical Assist: W 2nd Street, Hudson, 7:08 PM, Available Narrative: All further info redacted

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 90 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 49 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 7 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

13 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 2 Driving While Under The Influence, 5 other alcohol related charges, 1 felony charge, and 15 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 163 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 159 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 4 inmates are being housed out of the facility.