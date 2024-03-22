County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office March 22, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

No Arrests

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PD Accident: N Federal Blvd., Riverton, 1:33 PM, Available Narrative: RPD requested a deputy for an accident involving patrol

Trespassing: Squaw Creek Road, Lander, 8:50 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects walking around with flashlights; subject gone upon arrival, UTL

Suspicious Person: Highway 789, Riverton, 11:30 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject in the middle of the road who was “trying to get hit,” and said they “got stabbed in the back and shot at;” FCSO assisted WRPD

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 54 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 20 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 2 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 3 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

7 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, 3 other alcohol related charges, 3 felony charges, and 5 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 163 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 4 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 159 inmates are being housed out of the facility.