County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office March 11, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Joel, Behan, 38, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: none

Corbin, Travis, 40, Riverton, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Available Narrative: none

Duran, Quinn, 32, St. Stephens, Pedestrian Under the Influence, Breach of Peace, Available Narrative: none

Miller, Patrick, 24, Riverton, Interference with a Peace Officer, 2 Failure to Appear Warrants, Available Narrative: none

Walker, Cecil, 51, St. Stephens, Probation Revocation Warrant, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vicious Animal: N Smith Road, Riverton 5:20 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a dog killed some chickens

Suspicious Circumstance: Sinks Canyon Road, Lander, 11:17 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a drone flew over their property

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 86 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 67 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 4 times.

Advertisement

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

15 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 2 Driving While Under The Influence, 7 other alcohol related charges, 2 felony charges, and 20 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 153 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 149 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 4 inmates are being housed out of the facility.