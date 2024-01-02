County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office January 2, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Black, Janessa, 21, Arapahoe, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault, Interference with a Peace Officer, Available Narrative: none

Engavo, Kobe, 23, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: none

Headley, Bradley, 35, Belvarde TX, Breach of Peace, Available Narrative: none

Slinkard, Madison, 19, Hudson, DWUI, Speeding, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Badwater Road, Lysite, 1:40 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they found a pile of sheared road and oil field signs

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 96 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 93 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 46 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 4 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 2 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

22 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 4 Driving While Under The Influence, 6 other alcohol related charges, 2 felony charges, and 33 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 141 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 139 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 2 inmates are being housed out of the facility.