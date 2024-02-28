County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office February 22-27, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Studer, Kasey, 35, Dubois, Breach of Peace, Available Narrative: none

Bigknife, Pursley, 55, Fort Washakie, Pedestrian Under the Influence, Available Narrative: none

Buffalo, Julysan, 21, Riverton, Probation Revocation Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Medicinecloud, Duane, 33, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance X2, County Warrant for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine; Available Narrative: none

Wagner, Heather, 43, Riverton, DWUI, Driving Roadway Laned for Traffic, Available Narrative: none

Waller, Hailey, 29, Riverton, Probation Revocation Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Juvenile, 17, Lander, Theft of Vehicle Warrant, Theft of Firearm Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Juvenile, 16, Lander, Theft of Vehicle Warrant, Theft of Firearm Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Dresser, Taylee, 21, Ethete, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Weapon Offense: Highway 133, 11:25 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects shooting on the highway

Vandalism: Riverview Road, Riverton, 3:31 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone took a large amount of fence on their property

Theft: Firethorn Lane, Riverton, 8:20 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone ripped their brake light off the vehicle

Fire Dept. Assist: Ramshorn Drive, Riverton, 8:04 PM, Available Narrative: Assisted with barn fire

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 37 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 17 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 3 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 1 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage. 11 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 1 Driving While Under The Influence, 3 other alcohol related charges, 3 felony charges, and 16 misdemeanor charges.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 158 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 154 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 4 inmates are being housed out of the facility.