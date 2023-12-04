County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office December 4, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Betts, Kaitlin, 21, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Duran, Quinn, 32, St. Stephens, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Manzanares, Merrina, 21, Lander, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: None

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: North Fork Road, Lander, 7:50 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised that someone broke out her window and stole her purse

Eluding: Riverton Area, 8:29 PM, Available Narrative: Assisted Shoshoni Police Department

Property Destruction: E Adams Ave., Riverton, 1:27 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised that the subject broke down a door and was causing issues in residence they haven’t lived at in over a month; subject was issued a citation for property destruction and trespassed from the residence”

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 88 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 48 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 2 times.

Advertisement

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 1 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

22 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 2 Driving While Under The Influence, 1 other alcohol related charge, 2 felony charges, and 40 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 148 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 147 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 1 inmate is being housed out of the facility.