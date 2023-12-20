County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office December 20, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

NOTE: Communication systems were down on Friday, December 15; this blotter was made available on December 17.

Advertisement

FCSO Arrests:

Lane, Colten, 34, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle found in a ditch and an intoxicated subject

Miller, Antonio, 22, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Moore, Nicholas, 36, Dubois, County Warrant for Aggravated Assault and Battery, Available Narrative: none

Muggelberg, Wolbert, 33, Riverton, 2 Contempt of Court Warrants, Available Narrative: none

Tillman, Caitlin, 26, Lander, DWUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle found off of the road

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PI Accident: Highway 789, Lander, 2:12 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a 2 vehicle crash; assisted WHP

PI Accident: Highway 789, Hudson, 6:20 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised two vehicles hit a group of deer; assisted WHP

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 47 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 26 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 4 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 1 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

9 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 2 Driving While Under The Influence, O other alcohol related charges, 2 felony charges, and 8 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 146 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 144 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 2 inmates are being housed out of the facility.