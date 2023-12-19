County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office December 19, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

NOTE: Communication systems were down on Friday, December 15; this blotter was made available on December 17.

FCSO Arrests:

Griebel, Michael, 53, Kinnear, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: none

Oldman, Curtis, Jr., 20, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Oldman, Michaelyn, 32, Arapahoe, DWUI, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Warrant Arrest: 1:38 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted WRPD with a Federal warrant arrest

Fire Department Assist: Lincoln Street, Dubois, 5:04 PM, Available Narrative: assisted with a vehicle fire

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 40 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 11 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 4 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 1 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

13 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 1 Driving While Under The Influence, 0 other alcohol related charges, 4 felony charges, and 12 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 142 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 140 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 2 inmates are being housed out of the facility.