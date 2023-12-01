County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office December 1, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

No Arrests Reported

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Agency Assist: N Federal Blvd., Riverton, 12:51 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who fled after an active shoplifting; FCSO provided assistance

Theft: N Federal Blvd., Riverton, 4:40 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they wanted assistance while they confronted an employee who they caught stealing from the business

Theft: Poppy Street, Lander, 5:09 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone cut a lock off storage units and took items; under investigation

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 28 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 26 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 2 times.

Advertisement

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 1 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

6 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, O other alcohol related charges, 3 felony charges, and 11 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 139 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 138 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 1 inmate is being housed out of the facility