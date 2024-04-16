County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office April 16, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO Arrests:

Brown, John, 58, Riverton, Probation Revocation Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Craig, Jason, 56, Lander, Warrants for: No Valid Driver’s License, No Fishing License, DWUS, Breach of Peace, Available Narrative: none

Garcia, Timothy, 38, Lincoln NE, Interference with a Peace Officer, Wyoming Board of Parole Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Rogers, Lance, 35, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: River Lane, Riverton, 8:52 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a window was shot out of their truck

Agency Assist: E Sunset Drive, Riverton, 6:41 AM, Available Narrative: FCSO provided an assist to RPD; all other info redacted

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 49 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 21 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 2 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

8 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 1 Driving While Under The Influence, 2 other alcohol related charges, 2 felony charges, and 11 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 156 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 153 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 3 inmates are being housed out of the facility.