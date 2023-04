(Fremont County, WY) – Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock joined KOVE’s newest show, ‘Today in the 10’ recently to help folks get to know him a little better.

We chat about his background, why Riverton and Fremont County are so important to him, and his hopes for the future.

To hear the entire conversation, hit the player below or find it on the County 10 Podcast! ‘Today in the 10’ airs live weekday mornings from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

