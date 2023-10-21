More

    Cougars West 9-Man Champions – Host Lusk in quarter-finals

    Randy Tucker
    Randy Tucker
    Troy Tidzump, Isaac Gardner and Aidan Ruby pave the way for Cooper Frederick - h/t Randy Tucker

    The regular season came to a close for the Wind River Cougars at Cowley Thursday evening with a convincing 46-14 win over the Grizzlies.

    The win leaves the Cougars with a perfect 8-0 season, six of those wins coming in Class 1-A West 9-man action on the field, and a pair by forfeit.

    Blake Snyder ran the ball behind Holden Yeates, Chris Burk, Troy Tidzump, Aidan Ruby and Rowdy Shearer – h/t Randy Tucker

    They take the top seed into next weekend’s playoffs hosting the fourth seed from the East, the Niobrara County Tigers, better known as Lusk to most of the state.

    Advertisement

    The Cougars opened slowly at Cowley, running three plays and punting, but a Rocky Mountain fumble at the 43-yard line recovered by Chris Burk started the offensive ball rolling.

    Chris Burk turned to hand off the ball to Blake Snyder behind blocks from Holden Yeates, Rowdy Shearer and Troy Tidzump – h/t Randy Tucker

    A pair of runs by senior Cooper Frederick moved the ball to the Rocky 22-yard line and Brayden Tatro took it from there, scoring on an off-tackle run with 5:47 remaining in the opening period. Frederick’s conversion lifted the score to 8-0.

    The visitor’s side of the scoreboard was lit up again later in the first period when Frederick connected with Aidan Ruby for a 17-yard touchdown pass. Joaquin Stevens added the conversion and the Cougars looked to be on cruise control with the early 16-0 lead.

    Cooper Frederick looked for an open lane after getting the ball from Chris Burk – h/t Randy Tucker

    A 28-yard counter by Stevens lifted the score to 24-0 with Frederick’s conversion run. It looked like the blowout was imminent but Rocky had different plans.

    Advertisement

    Isaac Gardner harassed Grizzly quarter Lafe Files all game, with a pair of sacks and a half dozen forced passes. Files was called for intentional grounding on one Gardner rush, forcing Rocky back to a third and 37 play.

    Cooper Frederick picks up a low snap as Joaquin Stevens rolls in motion – h/t Randy Tucker

    Files made a desperation pass high in the air as he was drilled again, this time by Gardner and Rowdy Shearer. The ball fell perfectly into Jacob Bischoff’s hands. One Cougar tackler bounced off, Bischoff made a cut and three more Wind River defenders missed him and it was off to the races on a 76-yard catch and run. The conversion cut the score to 24-8 at the half.

    Wind River has passed the ball more often this season, but Frederick only had seven attempts on Thursday, completing five of those.

    Advertisement
    Chris Burk reads the defense – h/t Randy Tucker

    The Cougar ground game was exceptional behind 206 yards from Frederick and substantial gains by Tatro, Joaquin Stevens, and Burk.

    Burk fumbled at 7:14 of the third at the Rocky 22 ending a promising drive, but the Cougars were back on the move the next play when Stevens picked off Files at the 42.

    Burk capped a drive featuring four different ball carriers a minute later on a four-yard touchdown run.

    Advertisement
    Blake Snyder leads Cooper Frederick after Chris Burk handed off the ball – h/t Randy Tucker

    Frederick added a pair of scoring runs in the final period, the first from four yards and the second a scampering, classic cut-back against the grain style run from 53.

    Rocky added a score between the two Frederick touchdowns on a 14-yard pass from Files to Wil Loyning.

    Rocky Mountain 0 8 0  6 – 14

    Wind River        16 8 8 14 – 46

    First Quarter

    WR – Brayden Tatro 22-run (Cooper Frederick run) 7:49

    WR – Aidan Ruby 17-pass from Frederick (Joaquin Stevens run) 3:21

    Second Quarter

    WR – Stevens 28-run (Frederick run) 10:06

    RM – Jacob Bischoff from Lafe Files to 82 76-yards (Clayton Thompson from Files) 6:24

    Third Quarter

    WR – Chris Burk 4-run (Tatro run) 3:06

    4th Quarter

    WR – Frederick 4-run (Tatro run) 7:09

    RM – Wil Loyning-14 pass from Files (run failed) 4:29

    WR – Frederick 53-run (kick failed) 4:16

    Wind River Statistics

    Total Offense: 459

    Passing Offense: 83

    Rushing Offense: 376

    Individual Rushing: Cooper Frederick 29-206, Joaquin Stevens 5-66, Brayden Tatro 9-57, Chris Burk 6-22, Blake Snyder 3-20, Wambli Romero 1-1, Jacob Hardcastle 2-5, Ryker Roberts 1-0

    Individual Passing: Cooper Frederick 5-7 83

    Individual Receiving: Aidan Ruby 3-53, Chris Burk 1-7, Brayden Tator 1-23

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.