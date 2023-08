The football game between Wind River and Saratoga scheduled for Thursday evening has been canceled by Saratoga due to having only 11 players.

The Cougars will play the Campbell County Junior Varsity in Gillette on Saturday as a replacement game. Kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 1 pm.

“I hate to lose a home game, but at least the boys will get to play,” Wind River head coach Rod Frederick said.

