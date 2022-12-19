Cougars 6th at Battle of the Big Horns – Truempler and Nielson Champions

The final wrestling tournament of the 2022 season saw 16 teams return to Powell for the second week in the annual Battle of the Big Horns dual tournament. The challenges of wrestling six matches in just over 24 hours showed in the faces of the Shoshoni Wrangler team – {h/t Bridget Truempler}

The 16 teams were divided into four pools on Friday to determine seeding for a Silver and Gold bracket on Saturday. The eight teams with the best records entered the Gold or championship bracket, and the next eight the Silver bracket.

Wind River rolled to a 3-0 performance in their D Pool with wins over Riverton 45-30, Buffalo 39-33, and host Powell 45-29.

Pool D Results – {h/t Trackwrestling.com}

That sent the Cougars to the Gold bracket where they fell to eventual tournament runner-up Pinedale 55-24. The Cougars tied Thermopolis 39-39, and Rawlins 42-42, with tie-breakers giving Wind River the win over the Bobcats, but a loss against the Outlaws. The Cougars finished sixth overall out of the 16-team field. Gold Bracket Results – {h/t Trackwrestling.com}

“We had a great weekend of wrestling where we were challenged by several 3A teams. We responded well and really took each dual one by one. We improved overall as a team from the previous week,” Wind River head coach Kyle Hunter said. “Landen Rhyne and KC Gibson made it to the Best of the Best wrestlers for the weekend. Tucker Jensen did not make it by a technicality but should have made it as well. Rhyne and Gibson fell short in that final match, but really represented the team and community with their wrestling over the weekend.” Wind River’s KC Gibson wrestled Jerred Smith of Kelly Walsh in the 132-pound Best of the Best match – {h/t Bridget Truempler}

Shoshoni senior Pehton Truempler continued an outstanding season advancing to 6-0 in pool play and defeating Andrew Bessey of Casper Kelly Walsh to win the “Best of the Best” at 182 pounds. Riverton wrestling coaches Kaden Gantenbein, Derek Watson, and Bobby Thoman reacted to a move by Pehton Truempler of Shoshoni on their 182-pound wrestler Jordan May in action last week in Powell – {h/t Bridget Truempler}

Riverton and Lander both finished third in their respective Pool D and Pool B divisions and wrestled in the Silver bracket Saturday.

The Silver Bracket – {h/t Trackwrestling.com}

Riverton edged Greybull/Riverside 35-31 in the opening round Saturday, then handled Lovell 57-24 before falling in a close match with Torrington and finishing runner-up in the Silver.

Lander took a 54-28 win over Shoshoni in the opening round, then fell to Torrington 48-33, before taking a 42-36 win over Lovell for third place.

In the girl’s division, the lower weights were combined to fill brackets and a traditional, rather than a dual tournament was held.

Shoshoni freshman Brueklyn Truempler looked for a takedown – {h/t Bridget Truempler}

Lander’s Jordan Nielsen was champion at 120/125 pounds.

Wind River’s Annabeth Bornhoft wrestled with the boys, while her sister Molly was third at 110/115 and Dani Duarle of Shoshoni was also third at 100/105, along with Wrangler teammate Abrianna Kiser at 155 pounds. Abrianna Kiser of Shoshoni rolled her opponent at 155 pounds – {h/t Bridget Truempler}

Finals: Wind River 6th Place of 16

Pinedale 55 – Wind River 24

Wind River 39 – Thermopolis 39 (Tie Breaker -1 Team Points)

Rawlins 42-Wind River 42 (Tie Breaker – First Points 8 vs. 12)

Pool A Results: 1. Worland, 2. Rawlins, 3. Rock Springs, 4. Shoshoni

Rawlins 39 – Shoshoni 33

Worland 66 – Shoshoni 15

Rock Springs 39 – Shoshoni 37

Pool B Results: 1. Kelly Walsh, 2. Thermopolis, 3. Lander, 4. Lovell

Kelly Walsh 53 – Lander 17

Thermopolis 48 – Lander 34

Lander 39 – Lovell 34

Pool C Results: 1. Cody, 2. Pinedale, 3. Torrington, 4. Greybull/Riverside

Pool D Results: 1. Wind River, 2. Buffalo, 3. Riverton, 4. Powell

Wind River 45 – Riverton 30

Wind River 39 – Buffalo 33

Wind River 45 – Powell 29

Riverton 43 – Powell 37

Buffalo 42 – Riverton 36

106: Konner Frost, RIV over Logan Gardner, WR Fall 1:02

113: Landon Ryne, WR over Jon Hernandez RIV Decision 10-4

120: Ezra Hernandez, RIV over AnnaBeth Bornhoft, WR Fall :27

126: Aidan Ruby, WR Forfeit

132: KC Gibson, WR over Huub Heimeman, RIV Fall :44

138: Camron Wisecup, WR over Bazil Addison, RIV Fall 1:09

145: Holden Yeates, WR over Enoch Hernandez, RIV Fall 1:52

152: Cooper Frederick, WR over Talon Thoman, RIV Fall 1:41

160: Isaac Gardner, WR over Justin Newberry, RIV Decision 4-2

170: Jayden Buchholtz, RIV over Jack Pasquinelli, WR Fall 3:42

182: Blake Snyder, WR over Jordan May, RIV Decision 6-3

195: Parker Devries, RIV over Kaden Jones, WR Fall 2:53

220: Tucker Jensen, WR Forfeit

285: Zaryc Prosser, RIV over BW Shoopman, WR Fall :09

Lander 54 – Shoshoni 28

106: Kash Carpenter, LAN over Branson Thompson, SHO Fall 4:24

113: Ethan Tarango, SHO over Kolton Bonenberg, LAN Fall 1:05

120: Colin McWilliams, LAN over Trysmen Green, SHO Fall :35

126: Landon Jones, LAN over Nick Knigge, SHO Fall 2:58

132: Justice Miller, SHO over Demetrius Noreiga, LAN fall 1:27

138: Levi Vold, LAN, over Gabe Cornell, SHO Fall 1:24

145: Hunter Velarde, LAN over Wiley Philleo, SHO Fall 1:23

152: Charles Snyder, LAN Forfeit

160: Oan Veva, SHO Forfeit

170: Gabe Harris, LAN over Warren Fletcher, SHO Fall :26

182: Pehton Truempler, SHO over Tres Pickerd, LAN Fall 2:09

195: Julian Cabello, SHO over Lucas Loran, LAN Major Decision 11-2

220: Lucas Larsen, LAN over Wyatt Eddus, SHO Fall :32

285: Cody Cunningham, LAN Forfeit

Girls Results:

100-105: 1. McKinzie Mortensen, PIN, 3. Dani Duarle, SHO, 4. Cora Remacle, WR

110-115: 1. Maddox Gehlhausen, PIN, 3. Molly Bornhoft, WR

120-125: 1. Jordan Nielson, LAN, 4. Victoria Hatch, RIV, 5. Emily Skiba, LAN

130: 1. Teila Peters, BUF

135: 1. Danika Crummrine, LOV, 5. Brueklyn Truempler, SHO

140: 1. Brinley Green, RAW, 5. Locoda Kiser, SHO

145: 1. Skylee Gangwish, KW, 6. Maggie Jensen, WR

155: 1. Bailey Howe, BUF, 3. Abrianna Kiser, SHO

170: 1. Ashton Hubbs, COD

190-235: 1. Katyana Dexter, PIN