Coroner applicants sought by Fremont County Republicans

Our most sincere condolences to Mrs. DeGraw on the loss of her husband, Mr. Larry DeGraw, who at the time of his death was serving as the Fremont County Coroner. Larry had a wonderful sense of humor, and his willingness to step up to the plate to be the Fremont County Coroner is much appreciated.

It falls on the Central Committee of Fremont County Republicans, made up of the precinct men and women elected or appointed, to submit the names of three applicants to the Fremont County Board of Commissioners for them to interview and appoint a new Coroner. Those who were elected at the Primary Election in 2022 are not yet precinct members until January 1, 2022.

In order to facilitate this, the Fremont County Republican Party Central Committee will meet at Hudson Town Hall at 6:00 on October 26th, 2022 for the purpose of selecting those candidates.

To formally apply for the position, please submit a Letter of Interest to the Fremont County Republican Party by October 24, 2022. Applications must include the candidate’s full name, mailing address, contact phone number, email address, and a brief resume. Electronic submissions are preferred, but not required.

Submit via email to: [email protected].

Mail applications may be sent to:

Fremont County Republican Party

PO Box 1776

Riverton, WY 82501

All applications must be received by 5:00 p.m., on October 24, 2022.

The coroner, by statute, does not require a good deal of education or credentials. First of all, to serve in office, one must be a US citizen, a resident of Wyoming, 18 years of age or older, possessing a high school diploma or equivalent, and have a clean driving record and Wyoming Driver’s License.

The Fremont County Coroner must pass a P.O.S.T background and criminal history check after initial employment. They must complete the 40-Hour Coroner Basic Course at the P.O.S.T. Academy in Douglas, and they must become basic coroner certified within one year of employment. It is expected that the person who takes this position will be doing so through January 3, 2022. At that time, the person who prevails in the Fremont County General Election for the position will be sworn into the position. The Wyoming State Coroner Board does have Continuing Education requirements that must be met as well, and the Coroner must remain eligible for recertification by the State Coroner Board.

The P.O.S.T. criminal history rules and requirements, per the P.O.S.T. Training Coordinator are:

No previous decertifications from another state,

No felony convictions or convictions that could result in a state prison sentence,

No family violence convictions,

No drug distribution convictions.

The Coroner’s duties can be found in Title 7, Chapter 4 of the Wyoming State Statutes and Title 9, Chapter 1, Sections 633-634. Additional information can be found at the Wyoming Coroner Board Rules (www.post.wyo.gov/board-of-coroners/post-coroner-rules0