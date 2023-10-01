Cooler Sunday is in store for the 10

(Fremont County, WY) – “Cooler today across the state, with showers and thunderstorms developing across the west,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees cooler today due to increased cloud cover. The system bringing rain will move east across the state during the next few days, with rain continuing.”

Highs across the 10 range from 56 degrees in South Pass City to 74 degrees in Shoshoni today.

Dubois is the only Fremont County location forecasted to see precipitation today, with an expected total of .01-.1 inches.

h/t NWSR